Impact Wrestling Aftershock post show guest announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that tonight’s Aftershock post show will be hosted by Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs, who will be joined by guest Ace Austin. The show streams on the promotion’s social and digital platforms after the weekly Impact Wrestling television show concludes at 9CT/10ET.

Powell’s POV: Impact also passed along the clip below that features Michael Elgin previewing his tournament match against Sami Callihan. John Moore’s review of Impact Wrestling will be available shortly after the show concludes.



