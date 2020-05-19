WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.757 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.919 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.810 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.818 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.644 million viewers. The May 20, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.521 million viewers.



