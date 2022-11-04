AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated card for the last AEW pay-per-view of 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 19 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-The finals of the AEW Eliminator Tournament for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the ROH Championship

Powell’s POV: The first-round tournament matches have Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page, and Bandido vs. Rush on one side of the bracket, and Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin on the other side. The winner of the tournament will get a title shot at the Winter Is Coning themed edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14 in Garland, Texas. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.