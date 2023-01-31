WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Elimination Chamber matches set for the February PLE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 18 in Montreal, Quebec at Belle Center.

-Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. two TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

-Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. two TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: Asuka, Rodriguez, Cross, and Morgan were rewarded with spots in the women’s Elimination Chamber match due to being the last four wrestlers eliminated from the women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE has announced Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven vs. Carmella in a four-way qualifying match for Raw to fill one of the two remaining spots. They have yet to announce how the sixth spot will be filled. Meanwhile, Rollins, Gargano, and Reed won Elimination Chamber match qualifiers on last night’s Raw. WWE is advertising Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Montez Ford vs. Elias in the two remaining qualifying matches for Monday’s Raw.