Former WWE wrestler debuts on AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It didn’t take long for one veteran wrestler to find a new home after his WWE contract expired. Tommaso Ciampa made a surprise debut during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Mark Briscoe stood in the ring and asked who would challenge him for the TNT Championship on Saturday’s AEW Collision. The lights went out, and the words “Psycho Killer” appeared on the screens over the stage. Ciampa made his entrance and joined Briscoe in the ring. When Briscoe held up the TNT Title belt, Ciampa said, “I’m coming for that,” and then kissed Briscoe’s cheek.

Powell’s POV: Check out the footage of Ciampa’s debut in two social media clips below. Ciampa recently announced that he would not be re-signing with the company, and he was moved to the WWE website’s alumni section on Tuesday. There are no non-compete waiting periods once a contract expires, so he was immediately free to work elsewhere. I like that they wasted no time in putting Ciampa in a big match by setting up his TNT Title match for Saturday’s Collision.

He arrived on #AEWDynamite tonight to answer Mark Briscoe’s TNT Title Open Challenge for #AEWCollision this Saturday, and now it’s official:

Tommaso Ciampa is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/QbzexvPkim — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 29, 2026

The “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa has answered @SussexCoChicken‘s challenge #AEWCollision for THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/YPnzLL2hZo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

Did Tommaso Ciampa just give @SussexCoChicken‘s TNT Championship reign the kiss of death?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5ZhyiHxDpd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2026

