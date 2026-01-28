AEW Dynamite results (1/28): Barnett’s review of FTR vs. Davis and Doyle for the AEW Tag Titles, Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s Championship, Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 330)

Cedar Park, Texas, at HEB Center

Simulcast live January 28, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Kenny Omega’s music hit and he headed to the ring for the opening match. Rocky Romero is already in the ring. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone joined the show on commentary.

1. Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero: The match started with Romero jumping off to a fast start with strikes. Omega quickly turned the tables and took the action outside. Romero used a ref distraction to get back into the match with a cheap shot. He landed a Sliced Bread that didn’t go perfectly, and then covered for a two count. Kenny went for a snap dragon suplex, but Romero avoided it and gloated to the crowd. Omega used the unforced error to land a V-Trigger Knee. He then followed up with a second one. He then delivered a One Winged Angel and got the win.

Kenny Omega defeated Rocky Romeo at 3:47

After the match, Omega celebrated his win. Tony Schiavone entered the ring with a microphone. He called the match a high stakes win for Omega, and talked about the current battle over the number one contendership. He said the winner of the main event between Swerve and Andrade will face Omega next week. Omega said he hasn’t felt this good in years, and if he didn’t feel like he was at the top of his game, he wouldn’t have put his name in the ring for a title shot.

Omega then said it didn’t matter whether he had to go through somebody he hates, or somebody he loves, he was all business and he wanted to be the World Champion. Hangman Page interrupted and told Kenny he looked good. He then said even after all these years, he’d rather fight with him than against him, but when the world championship is at stake so be it. Page said he lost his Championship because of Hook and the kick in the balls from MJF.

Page said despite how great he looks, Kenny would not be the next Champion. He said it would be Andrade and Swerve either, because the next Champion would be Hangman Adam Page. Swerve then walked out and said he came back to AEW to become World Champion, and he hasn’t been pinned. He said he has as much right to a title shot as anyone, and his mission remains the same. Swerve called himself the most dangerous man in AEW, and he doesn’t care who he has to stomp out to get what he wants. He said it could be against anybody, and he does mean anybody.

Kenny replied that he fancies himself pretty good at reading the room, and he senses a little animosity. He asked Swerve if he was looking for a fight, and he responded “more than you know”. Don Callis walked out and said Andrade would end Swerve’s undefeated streak, and told Omega that after Andrade beats Swerve he’s coming for him. He then addressed Page that he has something in mind for him too, and they would all learn that the Don Callis Family runs this show.

Omega responded that he’s telling everyone what they have to worry about, but he should have been thinking about himself. Omega ran after him, and Callis took off to the back. Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin is up next. We then got a video package that focused on Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Back in the arena, Jon Moxley made his ring entrance. He was followed by Ace Austin.

2. Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin: Moxley jumped out to an early advantage with some heavy strikes, followed by mounted punches in the corner. The match took an odd turn with some acrobatics from Austin that Moxley didn’t seem prepared for. After a moment of confusion, Moxley ended up on the floor. He then backed into a corner behind the commentary desk, while Austin seemed to be setting up for a springboard that Moxley was not in position to catch…[c]

My Take: The opening match wasn’t much of anything, but I think the segment afterward focused on the World Title Challengers was well done. Everybody has a solid foundation for their title motivations, and the crowd seems to be firmly behind Omega. Swerve could be heading for a heel turn, which wouldn’t be a bad thing necessarily.

Moxley pulled Austin into the ring with a Superplex shortly after the show returned from break. Austin fired back with some strikes and a flying lariat in the corner. Moxley landed a lariat of his own. They traded some pinning combinations and reversals for two counts. Moxley landed a big forearm strike, but Austin replied with a hook kick and covered for a near fall. Moxley recovered and charged at Austin in the corner, but he evaded and landed a kick. Moxley replied with a cutter, and then a Death Rider and got the win.

Jon Moxley defeated Ace Austin at 9:49

After the match, Moxley celebrated briefly before being interrupted by Konosuke Takeshita. He pointed at Moxley’s Continental Championship and called his shot. Moxley nodded yes, and then Takeshita backed out of the ring. Davis and Doyle then entered from behind and took a cheap shot at Moxley…[c]

My Take: I wanted to like that match, but there wasn’t a lot of instant chemistry between Austin and Moxley.