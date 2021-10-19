AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Serpentico vs. Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan “5” Angels, and 10.
-Diamante, Nyla Rose, and Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Red Velvet.
-Tiffany Nieves vs. Jamie Hayter.
-Diamond Sheik, Dean Alexander, and Alex Chamberlain vs. Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn.
-OT Fernandez vs. Lance Archer.
-Aaron Solo vs. Frankie Kazarian.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
