“Rhodes to the Top” viewership count for the first Saturday edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s edition of the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes delivered 340,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. TNT aired a pair of 30-minute episodes on October 6 that produced 443,000 viewers and 295,000 viewers. The September 29 one-hour series premiere tallied 422,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: The latest episode finished 18th in the Saturday cable ratings with a .14 in the 18-49 demographic. The October 6 shows delivered a .19 and a .13 in the 18-49 demographic and were 15th and 36th in that Wednesday’s cable ratings. The next “Rhodes to the Top” will air on Saturday night after Dynamite on TNT.
Be the first to comment