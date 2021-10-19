“Rhodes to the Top” viewership count for the first Saturday edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s edition of the “Rhodes to the Top” reality show featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes delivered 340,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. TNT aired a pair of 30-minute episodes on October 6 that produced 443,000 viewers and 295,000 viewers. The September 29 one-hour series premiere tallied 422,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: The latest episode finished 18th in the Saturday cable ratings with a .14 in the 18-49 demographic. The October 6 shows delivered a .19 and a .13 in the 18-49 demographic and were 15th and 36th in that Wednesday’s cable ratings. The next “Rhodes to the Top” will air on Saturday night after Dynamite on TNT.