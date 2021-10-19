AEW Dynamite viewership for the first of two Saturday night editions

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 727,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.053 million viewership total from the previous week’s Wednesday night show.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Dynamite delivered a 0.28 rating and finished ninth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from the previous week’s 0.37 in the same demo. The top eight in the Saturday cable ratings were all MLB playoff or college football related. The last time that Dynamite aired on a Saturday night was on June 26 when the show drew 649,000 viewers with a .21 in the 18-49 demographic.