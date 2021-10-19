Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.
-Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship.
-Rosemary and Havok vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Titles.
-Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Championship.
-Heath and Rhino vs. Joe Doering and Deaner.
-The Call Your Shot gauntlet match.
Powell’s POV: Chris Sabin is the first entrant in the CYS match, and W Morrissey is the 20th and final entrant. Bound For Glory is priced at $39.99 on FITE.TV and DirecTV. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs Saturday night beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 8CT/9ET. Dot Net Members will hear John’s exclusive audio review.
