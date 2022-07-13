AEW Dynamite in Savannah (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Necro Butcher, Grizzly Redwood, Jake Crist

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. The show is billed as Fyter Fest Week One and includes Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match. Friday’s Rampage will be taped after the live Dynamite. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Savannah. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is 50.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) is 49.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) is 49.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) is 38.