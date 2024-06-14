AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Pac vs. Jay Lethal
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Alex Windsor
-Rocky Romero vs. Shota Umino
-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.
Be the first to comment