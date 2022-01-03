AEW Dynamite preview: Wednesday’s TBS premiere lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill to become the first TBS Champion.

-Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-MJF in action.

Powell’s POV: AEW will have judges for for the Page vs. Danielson match to determine a winner should the match go to another 60-minute draw. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from the AEW event in Newark. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com