Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Hard To Kill go-home show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez.

-Karl Anderson vs. Heath.

-Tasha Steelz, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rosemary, and Rachael Ellering.

-Masha Slamovich arrives in Impact.

-Final hype for Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Deonna Purrazzo at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2009 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.