05/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Gauntlet For The Gold for an Impact World Championship shot at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White and El Phantasmo, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Kenny King vs. Chris Bey

May 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Gauntlet For The Gold for an Impact World Championship shot at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White and El Phantasmo, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Kenny King vs. Chris Bey, and more (14:58)…

Click here for the May 13 Impact Wrestling audio review.

