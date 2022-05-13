Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Gauntlet For The Gold headlined edition, NJPW cracks the top 150

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 125,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 108,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 116th in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.04 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed drew 74,000 viewers and finished 140th Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings with a 0.02 rating. A pair of NBA Playoff games finished first and second in Thursday’s cable ratings.