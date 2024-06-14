WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Clash at the Castle go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles appear one night before their “I Quit” match at WWE Clash at the Castle

-Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

-Nia Jax vs. Michin

-Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be taped today in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro, which will host Clash at the Castle on Saturday.