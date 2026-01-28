WWE Smackdown rating: How did the show perform when headlined by a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 943,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 968,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.21 rating. The two previous episodes aired on delay from Europe. Friday’s show airing live didn’t seem to matter. One year earlier, the January 24, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.455 million viewers and a 0.44 rating for USA Network.

