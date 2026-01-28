Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (1/24): Vetter’s review of Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. The Tokyo Bad Boys vs. Forastero and Sanson in a four-way for the AAA Tag Titles

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Taped January 17, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico, at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium

Aired January 24, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Page

Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, and JBL were on commentary…

1. Laredo Kid vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Octagon Jr. in a three-way for the Cruiserweight Title. Mini Vikingo looks like he’s 15; he’s not a “mini,” he’s just young. The champ, Laredo Kid, came out last with the belt around his waist. They all shook hands at the bell. Vikingo hit a huracanrana. Laredo Kid dove through the ropes to hit a Doomsday clothesline on Mini Vikingo! In the ring, Laredo Kid and Octagon Jr. traded slaps, and Octagon Jr. hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block. Mini Vikingo got some rollups on Octagon Jr. Octagon Jr. hit a standing powerbomb at 2:30, then a Crucifix Driver.

Laredo Kid hit a huracanrana on Octagon Jr. Laredo Kid hit a top-rope Gorilla Press to the mat on Mini Vikingo for a nearfall at 4:00. Vikingo hit a twisting dive to the floor on Laredo Kid. Octagon hit a flying stunner to the floor on Mini Vikingo. Octagon Jr. hit a top-rope sunset flip to the mat on Mini Vikingo for a nearfall. Laredo Kid hit a Canadian Destroyer on Octagon Jr. Mini Vikingo hit a Poison Rana, then a flip dive to the floor at 6:30. In the ring, he missed a Meteora in the corner. Laredo Kid hit a flying forearm onto him, then a top-rope Spanish Fly to pin Mini Vikingo. That was non-stop high-flying lucha fun.

Laredo Kid defeated Mini Vikingo and Octagon Jr. in a three-way to retain the Cruiserweight Title at 7:00 even.

* Footage aired from the first episode, when Santos Escobar debuted and attacked Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr.

2. Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Mecha Wolf for the AAA Latin American Title. I’ve seen Mecha Wolf in NWA in the past. Wagner hit a huracanrana that sent Mecha Wolf to the floor. Wagner followed, and they brawled at ringside. Mecha dove through the ropes onto him. They got back into the ring, and Mecha Wolf stomped on him. Wagner got up, and they traded punches, and Wagner hit a back suplex that sent Mecha Wolf to the floor. Dr. Wagner then hit a running somersault from the apron onto Mecha Wolf on the floor at 2:00.

Wagner Jr. got a nearfall in the ring. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Mecha Wolf hit a running knee to the side of the head for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a step-up enzuigiri, but Wagner countered with a Rebound Discus Lariat, then a Michinoku Driver for the pin. Was all that action really in under five minutes? WOW!

El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Mecha Wolf to retain the AAA Latin American Title at 4:44.

* Wagner got on the mic; they actually had on-screen subtitles. He called out Santos Escobar to fight him.

* Andrea Bazarte sat down backstage and she interviewed Penta. Again, we have subtitles, unlike the first episode. He is excited to be back in AAA, and he talked about returning from his recent shoulder injury.

* Backstage, La Hiedra approached Mr. Iguana and played with his stuffy. Lola Vice approached them and argued with her. The women are apparently fighting over Mr. Iguana. Apparently, Mr. Iguana is going to be the special referee when those two fight.

3. Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley vs. Forastero and Sanson vs. “The Tokyo Bad Boys” Kento and Takuma in a four-way for the AAA Tag Team Titles. This is my first time seeing two of these teams. The TBBoys came out first, and Graves said they started in Japan’s Dragon Gate. Kento wore red trunks and doesn’t wear a mask. Kento and Psycho Clown, with bright blue ‘hair’ on his mask, opened. Shelley tagged himself in and faced Forastero (gold-and-black gear and mask). Forastero dropped Alex with a shoulder tackle at 1:30.

Shelley tied up Forastero’s left arm and hit some chops. Pagano tagged in and battled Takuma, who wore black pants. Pagano hit a running stunner. Sabin tagged in at 3:30 and faced Sanson, who wore black-and-white gear and mask, so everyone has now been in. (The commercial breaks on YouTube are terrible; I’ve already had two since the bell and I wasn’t even four minutes in.) Sabin squared off with Psycho Clown. It appeared we were going to have the Guns vs. PC and Pagano, but they were pulled to the floor, and everyone brawled at ringside.

Panic Clown was shown backstage, down on the ground. Another commercial break! Forastero and Sanson began working over Kento in the ring. Takuma got in, and he hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 8:00. Shelley tagged in and hit some LOUD chops on Kento. Commercial break #4 of the match. Sabin and Shelley hit some quick team moves on Kento. Sabin hit a Mafia Kick; Kento hit a German Suplex on Chris. Psycho Clown got in and hit a pop-up elbow strike on Kento at 10:00.

Pagano hit a running double Blockbuster on the Tokyo Bad Boys. Commercial break #5 of the match. Shelley tagged back in, and the Guns hit more quick team offense on Kento. The Guns hit stereo baseball slide dropkicks to the floor on Sanson and Forastero, then Sabin dove onto them. In the ring, Clown and Pagano hit stereo Air Raid Crashes on the Tokyo Bad Boys for the pin. Good action.

Pagano and Psycho Clown defeated “Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, Forastero and Sanson, and “The Tokyo Bad Boys” Kento and Takuma to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles at 12:42.

* Psycho Clown and Pagano went backstage, where they were informed that the other clown had been beaten up, and we saw him being taken away in an ambulance.

Final Thoughts: The constant commercial breaks are just a killer. Five in a 12-minute match is just too much. They really should look at ways to have fewer of them mid-match. That said, it was a really good main event. It’s nice to see some of the unused WWE talent getting a chance to shine here. Sabin and Shelley looked great. I was more impressed with Sanson and Forastero than the Tokyo Bad Boys.

The two undercard matches were much stronger here than in the first episode. Mecha Wolf-Dr. Wagner Jr. was just a sheer sprint. Mini Vikingo was impressive in my first time seeing him.

The choice to add some on-screen subtitles was a notable improvement from one episode to the next. This episode clocked in at 54 minutes.