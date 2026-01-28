TNA re-signs a Knockouts Champion who was never beaten for the title

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA kept a former Knockouts Champion in the fold. The company announced on Wednesday that Ash by Elegance has re-signed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement at TNAWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The former Dana Brooke has thrived since reinventing herself as Ash by Elegance in TNA. She won the Knockouts Title by beating Jacy Jayne and Masha Slamovich in a Triple Threat on August 24, 2025, at NXT Heatwave. She had to forfeit the title for undisclosed medical reasons on September 26, 2025, at TNA Victory Road. Ash announced that she has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

