TNA Impact preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

February 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Battle Royal for a shot at the Knockouts Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry holds a concert

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on January 24 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

