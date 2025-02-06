ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Red Velvet vs. Robyn Renegade for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena returns from her “world tour”

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnums vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds vs. “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Aryia Davari in a four-way tag team match

-Sammy Guevara vs. Mansoor

-Lee Johnson in action

Powell's POV: This episode was taped on January 25, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.