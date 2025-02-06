What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview (Cedar Park taping reports needed): AEW Tag Team Title match set for Wednesday’s TBS and Max simulcast

February 6, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be taped on Tuesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center, presumably due to the crew traveling to Australia for the Grand Slam event. We are looking for reports or basic results from Tuesday’s taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review on Wednesday as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.