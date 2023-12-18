New TNA ring announcer named

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jade Chung has been named the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling. Chung was hired back in May and listed as a member of the Impact Wrestling broadcast team.

Powell’s POV: Chung is married to former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. She previously worked as a wrestler and a valet in a number of independent promotions and had a stint with Ring of Honor. She is replacing Dave Penzer, who wrapped up with the company at the Final Resolution event. Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA Wrestling at the January 13 Hard To Kill pay-per-view event.