JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 68): Roth’s review of Big Vito vs. Kongo Kong in a Sicilian Street Fight, Caleb Konley vs. Kerry Morton vs. Cocaine in a ladder match for a shot at the JCW Championship

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 68)

Taped January 17, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

Streamed January 29, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened with a recap of last week’s episode. It included brief highlights from every single segment… The Lunacy intro aired…

Ring announcer Marc Roberts introduced Vince Russo with Big Vito. Russo came to the ring with the JCW Heavyweight Championship. Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski checked in on commentary. Vito ran down the crowd and told them to wipe the clown makeup off. The camera panned to reveal one guy wearing clown makeup… whoops. Russo revealed a brand new JCW Heavyweight Title belt. He Russo ran down CM Punk and HHH while saying people want Russo to make himself champion…

Jerry’s Jabber: Dear God, no.

James Storm and Mr. Anderson will meet on next week’s show for the new JCW Heavyweight Title. Russo announced that Vampiro and Madman Pondo were fired. Russo said he is now the showrunner. Russo addressed Vito and said it’s time to get back to business…

Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong came to the ring with Jasmin St. Claire, who referred to Vito as Little Vito, and said she “does mean little.” Ugh. St. Claire asked Russo to book a match between Vito and Kongo Kong. Vito took the mic and said, “Your gap is bigger than the Holland tunnel”…

Ron Burgundy’s POV: Stay Classy, Big Vito.

Vito requested that the match become a Sicilian Street Fight. Russo said Vito was supposed to be his protector, but instead, he has an issue with everyone. Russo started to say that were it not for their 35-year-old friendship, but grabbed him before he could finish the sentence. Chicken Huntin’ played, and Violent J’s face flashed on the screen. Vito approached Dombrowski and pushed him a few times…

Dombrowski and Scott ran down the card and announced the debut of Coach’s Corner, Johnathan Coachman’s new segment…

1. Facade vs. Ninja Mack for the JCW American Championship.

Late in the match, Facade hit Air Sabu outside the ring. Facade attempted a coast-to-coast, but Mack got out of the way and covered him for a two count. Mack attempted a Ninja Bomb, but Facade moved. While Mack put Facade in the Coquina Clutch, Facade rolled on top of Mack and pinned him with his feet on the ropes for the dirty win.

Facade defeated Ninja Mack to win JCW American Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Another good match between these two. It sounded like a heel turn for Facade, but I’m not sure.

Backstage, Haley J complained to Russo about Big Al, and was accompanied by Dani Mo. Russo wanted Dani to keep an eye on Haley J. Dani wanted Russo to rescind Al’s power…

Vito went to The Brothers of Funstruction for some help. Ruffo asked for money while Yabo was blowing up a balloon. Ruffo had to pee. Vito went through the brothers’ fanny packs and found wallets that said Italy before Chicken Huntin’ played again (Vito and the commentators could hear it)…

2. PCO vs. Sewacide. PCO hit a Big Boot, then attempted a chokeslam, which Sewacide reversed. PCO hit a clothesline and followed it up with Frankenstein’s best submission (a nerve hold). PCO chokeslammed Sewacide and then hit a PCO Sault for the win…

PCO defeated Sewacide.

Jerry’s Jabber: PCO is yet another athletic big man added to the roster. PCO against Mr. Happy would be a lot of fun. PCO had a new mask, which made him look like the Toxic Avenger.

Vito smacked and grabbed DJ Clay in an attempt to find out who was playing Chicken Huntin’…

Mr. Anderson grabbed the mic and said he was scheduled to face James Storm next week, but he didn’t want to wait. He said he had to because Storm was off filming a movie. Anderson demanded that someone be sent out for a match, specifically a big Mountain Man…

3. Mr. Anderson vs. Hunter Gray. This is interesting. Gray lifted Anderson to the corner, but it was all Anderson for a bit after that. Gray shook the ropes and then headbutted the turnbuckles before hitting a Clothesline From Hell for a near fall. Anderson hit the Finlay Roll for a two count. Anderson went for a Mic Check, which Gray reversed. Gray went for a springboard move, but Anderson caught him and hit the Mic Check for the three…

Mr. Anderson defeated Hunter Gray.

Jerry’s Jabber: I went through the match thinking Hunter Gray was Beastman. It was a nice showing for Gray, even if it was brief.

4. A gauntlet match for the JCW Women’s Championship. “Hollyhood” Haley J vs. Dani Mo opened the gauntlet. Dani threw some kicks, and Haley went for a quick pin, but she didn’t even get a one count. Dani attempted a springboard, but Haley superkicked and covered her for the win.

“Hollyhood” Haley J defeated Dani-Mo to advance.

Mickie Knuckles was out next. She tossed Haley around like a rag doll. Mickie went for a pin, but Haley got her foot on the ropes to break it. Mickie hit several knees on Haley, then stood on her face. The ref counted to five, so Mickie was eliminated by DQ.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley was the final entrant. Al added stipulations, including that Haley had to cover Al for a four count to win, but Al only needed a two count to win. Less than a minute in, Amazing Maria ran in to help Haley for the DQ or no-contest.

“Hollyhood” Haley J retained the JCW Women’s Title in a gauntlet match.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was awful. The matches were too short to help anyone get over. I’m also over Haley and Al being the only story in that women’s division.

The Brothers of Funstruction cut a promo against the Outbreak, and realized Vito had stolen their wallets…

Coach’s Corner with Jonathan Coachman aired. It looked like someone paid for a Cameo from Coach. He ragged on Willie Mack and said that Willie needs to focus on himself…

5. Caleb Konley (w/The Man Servant Jeeves, The Ring Rat) vs. Kerry Morton vs. Cocaine in a ladder match for a future shot at the JCW Heavyweight Championship. Down the stretch, Cocaine put the ladder on his head and did his best Terry Funk impression. The Ring Rat hopped on the apron to distract Cocaine by patting her ass. Cocaine attempted to snort the white powder off of Ring Rat’s ample posterior. Morton kneed Ring Rat in the face. Morton was Cokeslammed, Konley dropkicked a ladder into the balls of Morton, who had the most amazing scream. Jeeves helped Konley set up a ladder so he could climb it. Cocaine and Morton fought at the top of the ladder, which ended with Cocaine falling off the ladder. Morton knocked Jeeves into Konley on the ladder. Morton attempted to grab the briefcase when Matt Cross ran in and took out Morton. Cocaine grabbed the briefcase for the win…

Cocaine defeated Caleb Konley and Kerry Morton to earn a shot at the JCW Heavyweight Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: That was a short ladder match, and very unimpressive as it seemed like any of the wrestlers could have grabbed the briefcase by jumping from the top rope.

Backstage, Big Vito beat up Mr. Happy and threatened to kill him…

A Blast from the Past featured 2 Tuff Tony vs. Tommy Dreamer from Bloodymania 8…

Kerry Morton threw a fit backstage. He threatened a stagehand and searched for Matt Cross…

Backstage, Vince Russo told someone they had until next week to deliver…

6. Big Vito vs. Kongo Kong (w/Jasmin St. Claire) in a Sicilian Street Fight Vito was announced as representing the Luciano family. Vito rushed Kong, and it wasn’t long before Kong took control. Kong powerslammed Vito for a near fall. Kong went for a splash. Vito chopped and kicked Kong. Mr. Happy came to the ring to get revenge. PCO came to the ring and chokeslammmed Mr. Happy. Big Vito hit an Implant DDT for the win.

Big Vito defeated Kongo Kong in a Sicilian Street Fight.

After the match, Vito paid PCO. Chicken Huntin’ played. Vito went nuts…