JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 61): Roth’s review of Vince Russo booking a coal miner’s glove on a pole match, and a tag match with the stipulation that Jasmin St. Claire must strip to her bra and panties if her team loses

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 61)

Taped October 28, 2025, in Wichita, Kansas, at Cotillion Ballroom

Streamed December 11, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show began with a recap from last week that went over Vince Russo, the end fight with Violent J and Big Vito, and Violent J’s firing as commissioner… The Lunacy intro aired…

After last week’s show, Violent J went looking for Vince Russo with a Singapore cane. Russo said he took away J’s commissionership/booking power because wrestlers can’t be bookers…

Ring announcer Marc Roberts introduced Vince Russo accompanied by Big Vito, and they got in the ring. Vito grabbed the mic and wanted the crowd to cheer Vince Russo and wipe the clown makeup off their faces. He also said, “Faygo Juice is now extinct from JCW, and it’s now going to be called…”Daygo Juice.” Russo grabbed the mic from Vito and said he doesn’t need cheap heat, and he is here for the crowd.

Russo said that starting tonight, Violent J is no longer the commissioner, and there will no longer be a commissioner. Russo is looking to hire a showrunner because it’s a TV Show, and not Gotham. Russo went on and on about the history of Violent J, how he’s a wrestler and not a booker, and then ranted about Triple H running a show in Connecticut. Russo also ranted about Karrion Kross being fired from WWE, and invited him and Scarlett to come to JCW. Russo and put over New York (in Wichita). He finished by saying, “I’m doing this for the Juggalos” before he and Vito mercifully left the ring…

Joe Dombrowski and Zac Amico introduced themselves as commentators and ran down the card, including CoKane in a return match…

1. Ninja Mack vs. Sewacide vs. “The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer. Mercer started by throwing Mac into Sewacide, and overpowering his opponents. Sewacide and Mack quickened the pace, and Sewacide hit a Suicide Dive on Mack before Mercer came back with a chokebreaker. Mack threw a superkick at Sewacide before hitting the Ninja Special on Mercer. Mack went to the top rope, Sewacide followed, and Mercer hit a Moonsault & Battery on Sewacide. Mack followed with a Destroyer on Mercer from the top for the win…

Ninja Mack beat Sewacide and Shane Mercer.

Jerry’s Jabber: Dear readers, you are not losing your minds. They have changed the spellings of Suicide and Cocaine. Meanwhile, Mercer works really well with pretty much everyone on the roster, at least since I’ve been watching JCW.

An ad aired for Dead Bug Says… Backstage, Violent J arrived…

Vince Russo was enjoying his new office and stood behind a desk. Russo wanted Vito to be eyes and ears and doesn’t want Vito to go into business for himself. James Storm walked in and was upset that Russo booked him in a coal miner’s glove on a pole match…

2. Matt Cross and “The Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Mechawolf and “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo. Cross, Price, and Oliver rushed their opponents from behind, but it backfired. Ruffo was blowing up a balloon when Oliver smacked it away and deflated it, then sucked punched Ruffo. Cross came in and put Ruffo in the Camel Clutch, Ruffo escaped and started blowing up a balloon, and then smashed it in the face of Cross. Mechawolf tagged in and hit The Nail In the Coffin on Price. Yabo had a rubber chicken, andCross took it. At the end of the match, Oliver hit Yabo with the chicken, and Cross hit the Shooting Star Press for the three count.

Matt Cross and “The Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver beat Mechawolf and “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo.

Jerry’s Jabber: The match was fine, the ring looks small. So much is happening on this show, it’s hard to keep up and process.

Backstage, Moshpit Mike, in a suit, was walking like… dear lord, Vince McMahon. Mike was interviewed by Vince Russo about being the showrunner. He was dismissed because Russo doesn’t like suits…

3. Kerry Morton vs. James Storm in a Coal Miner’s glove on a pole match. Kerry started by trying to put the glove on the pole as soon as the bell rang. Morton slapped Storm, and the crowd chanted, “You F’d Up.” Storm hit Morton with a Lemon Lime Faygo, and Morton rolled in the ring and tried to grab the glove. Morton then raked Storm’s eyes on the ropes. Morton took control and snapmared Storm on a wooden floor, then tried to pin James Storm…. he got a two…. in a coal miner’s glove on a pole match.

Storm fired up, and then a puff of smoke shot up behind him, which made it look like he farted. Storm hit a DDT for a two. Storm went for the Whirlybird, and both men went down from clotheslining each other. Morton hit the Pop Up Knee for a two. Morton grabbed the glove and put it on. The globe is a green winter globe with duct tape on it. Morton went to hit Storm with it. Storm grabbed Morton’s hand, hit Morton with his own hand, hit the Last Call Superkick, and pinned him.

James Storm beat Kerry Morton in a Coal Miner’s Glove on a Pole Match.

Jerry’s Jabber: It’s a pole match where you can win by pinfall? My brain is about to melt.

2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack approached Vince Russo. Tony was mad that Russo threw out Violent J. Russo reiterated that he was there to help JCW and Violent J. Tony and Mack wanted “The St. Clair Monster Corporation. If The Corporation loses, Jasmin St. Claire must strip to her bra and panties…

In the bathroom, CoKane and Steven Flowe were discussing how to get around drug testing when Big Vito confronted CoKane. The two men fought in the bathroom, with Vito getting the advantage. “Drug testing in five minutes,” Vito said…

4. Caleb Konley and Jeeves (w/The Ring Rat) vs. Steven Flowe in a handicap match. Due to CoKane being laid out, this was a handicap match. Flowe got an inside cradle on Jeeves for a two. Jeeves went for a clothesline with Konley holding Flowe, who ducked, and Jeeves and Konley collided, leading to Flowe getting the pin. After the match, Konley punched Jeeves…

Steven Flowe beat Caleb Konley and Jeeves in a handicap match.

Backstage, Russo yelled at Vito for beating up CoKane in the bathroom…

Jerry’s Jabber: A short match that furthered the eventual story of Jeeves and Caleb Konley breaking up, which I am ready for.

The Blast from the Past was Jeff Hardy vs. Kongo Kong vs. Willie Mack in a triple threat match for the JCW Championship from Bloodymania 10…

The commentators ran down what had happened on the show and plugged their social media…

Backstage, The Outbreak followed Big Vito, who yelled “Power of Christ, Power of Christ” at the zombies. Barnabas the Bizarre said The Outbreak can feast on gold or Vito. Vito finally got inside a door, and Vampiro mumbled something with a flashing light in the background. The only word I picked up was crumbs, and Vito said, “This place is crazy”…

5. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony. If Mack and Tony win, St. Claire must strip to her bra and panties. Tony started the match by (say it with me)… stalling. Tony and Happy locked up, went to the corner, and Tony stalled some more. Tony kicked Happy in the gut and hit a modified Pele Kick, then hit the Tonysault for a two. Mack came in, and he and Tony hit the Whoop Whoop double Elbow Drop. Mr. Happy raked the eyes, and Kong came in. Mack took Kong down with a jumping enzuigri. Mack and Tony whipped Happy into Kong, then hit a stalling double suplex. Jasmin came in with a Singapore Cane and was shoved down. Mack hit Happy with a Stunner, and then Tony hit the Meteorite on Happy for the three count.

2 Tuff Tony and Will Mack beat “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy.

After the match, Jasmin started to strip when Happy and Kong came back and beat up Tony and Mack. Happy and Kong did the Happy Dance and hit the double splash on Mack and Tony…

The cameraman caught up with Violent J, who was asked how it feels to be out of power. He and Vito went at it with punches when the camera dropped, and the show ended…