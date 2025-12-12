What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Terror Twins reunite, U.S. Championship match

December 12, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the U.S. Championship

-Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black and Zelina

-Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

