WWE Smackdown preview: Terror Twins reunite, U.S. Championship match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the U.S. Championship

-Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black and Zelina

-Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend

Powell’s POV: Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).