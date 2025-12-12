WWE Smackdown preview: Terror Twins reunite, U.S. Championship match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the U.S. Championship
-Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black and Zelina
-Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend
Powell’s POV: Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment