NXT TV results (9/9): Moore’s review of Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Titles, Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights in a flag match

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 9, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Arrival shots of Zaria and Sol Ruca, The Culling, and Fatal Influence were shown…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Vic’s intro was cut off by Je’von Evans with a mic. Evans called out Briggs. Briggs came out and ate a Spiderman Asai Moonsault. A referee ran out and started the match once both men were in the ring…

1. Je’von Evans vs. Josh Briggs. Evans hit Briggs with a Frog Splash for a two count. Briggs ended Je’von’s momentum with a right hand. Briggs caught Evans with a running crossbody for a nearfall. Briggs followed up with a Bossman Slam for a two count. Briggs slowed things down with a modified Cobra Clutch. Evans escaped and hit Josh with a huracanrana.

Evans followed up with a springboard seated Huracanrana and dropkick. Evans pulled the rope down to dump Briggs to ringside. Briggs yanked Evans off the apron to ringside. Evans landed on his feet to block a chokeslam on the table. Evans hit Briggs with a Suicide Dive over the announce table. Evans did a roar over the table heading into the break.[c]

Back from break, Evans caught Briggs with a Superman Forearm. Evans threw hands at Briggs with Briggs covering up. Briggs ended Je’von’s momentum by throwing him into the 2nd rope and following up with a forearm drop for a nearfall. Je’von shook up Josh with a few right hands, a superkick, and flying punch. Evans caught Briggs with a slingshot crossbody for a nearfall.

Briggs caught Je’von off a springboard. Je’von hit Briggs with a modified Stundog Millionaire. Evans hit Briggs with a PK for a nearfall. Briggs turned Je’von inside-out with a clothesline. Evans came right back with a flip overhead kick. Je’von hit Briggs with a Coast-to-coast Swanton Bomb (barely hit, but it’s a hard move and at least the feet caught Josh). Briggs recovered and tossed Je’von into the ringpost at ringside.

Jevon hit Briggs with a superkick when he went for a chair. Briggs punched Je’von out of the air with a right hand and then pinned him.

Josh Briggs defeated Je’von Evans via pinfall in 12:45.

The instant replay showed Josh wrap his chain around his neck to give him the dirty win…

John’s Thoughts: While I did suspect the chain would be used because it stood out like Checkov’s necklace during the match, Briggs did a good enough job to subtly wrap it around his fist, to the point where I didn’t catch it and had to do a 10 second rewind to double check. Happy they gave Briggs the win. Key is still making sure to book him consistently strong as I’m sure Je’von will get his win back sooner or later, but I don’t want Briggs to become yet another mid card big man that gets parity booked. Away from the finish, that was a great opener and Josh was able to match Je’von’s speed for a fun opener.

Ava was standing between Ricky Saints and Oba Femi who were bickering. Ava said they have a lot to get off their chest and they can say their words on the Grayson Waller Effect. Trick Williams showed up and confirmed something involving DIY with Ava. Trick then told Oba that they aren’t finished yet…

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were shown walking backstage…[c]

DIY made their entrance to their generic-ass Def Rebel theme (can they not use their old royalty free theme?). Tommaso Ciampa took the mic and talked about how special it is for him to be in an NXT ring again. He said what makes this more special is that it’s his and Johnny’s 10 year anniversary in terms of first teaming in NXT. Gargano said people never forget where they came from, and he means he was NXT for life. He said they may be on Smackdown, but NXT will always be their home.

Ciampa said he knew and hoped that his last match in NXT wouldn’t actually be his last. TNA World Champion Trick Williams made his entrance. Trick said that DIY got the best of him last week, but what they forgot to mention is that it all went down due to jealousy. Trick said DIY is jealous that their NXT crew can’t hang with his NXT crew. Johnny dared Trick to get in the ring to remind him what they did for NXT.

Trick said he will, but he’s not alone. “HIM”, Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. A “Melo” chant ensued. Melo confronted Trick first. Melo said that since he left, Trick said a lot of things that were and weren’t true. Melo said Trick keeps saying it’s his house, but he’s saying that in the ring with two guys that built the house in Johnny and Tommaso. Melo then told Trick that Trick is just squatting in all their house and rent is due.

A “you’re a squater” chant ensued. Trick tried to talk, but Melo cut him off. Melo said the next time Trick is in the ring with NXT greats like Melo, Johnny, and Tommaso, he better take his high heels off at the door and be quiet while OGs are talking. Johnny started to clown on Trick. Trick said he gets it, especially with how things been going after Melo left. Trick said it’s true that he’s been talking trash about Melo, and that isn’t right.

Trick said you can’t get it twisted, he squats where he squats, and he can do whatever he wants. Tommaso then clowned in and made fun of Melo’s height. Melo brought up how Ciampa was the first one that turned on Johnny. Johnny said all that is right, but people want to see two generations of NXT in the biggest match of NXT history at Homecoming. Johnny proposed Trick and Melo vs. DIY for Homecoming…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome to see Melo back in NXT, away from Melo don’t Miz, and great to see him surprise everyone with a solid segment. I was about to grumble a bit about Trick and Melo making up in a heartbeat, as we’ve seen in wrestling too many times (Look at DIY). I was pleasantly surprised when Melo turned on Trick in the middle of the ring and it added layers to both characters in the process. Ciampa jumping in with the height joke was a bit forced (especially given how he and Johnny aren’t tall either), but I get that they were trying to set up the NXT vs. NXT 2.0 matchup. I appreciate that they took several weeks to do it and Melo turning on Trick instantly this week in the promo made things even more fun.

Lainey Reid came out to her goofy sounding banjo music (I kinda like it in a goofy way). AAA’s Faby Apache made her entrance. Both women got hype promos. “Nattie Neidhart” was shown sitting in the front row. Vic wondered if we’ll see “Natalya” or “Nattie” at World’s Collide?…

2. Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache in a WWE Speed Tournament Match. Faby dumped Lainey to ringside and hit her with a cannonball. Lainey got a two count after a sunset flip. Both women traded quick pins. Faby ran through Lainey. Faby caught Lainey with a superkick for a two count. Lainey caught Faby in the chin with a kick for a two count. Faby hit Lainey with a Bridged German Suplex for a two count.

Nattie Neidhart got on the apron for the distraction. Lainey dodged a swanton and hit Faby with a running knee for the victory.

Lainey Reid defeated Faby Apache via pinfall in 2:41 to advance to the finals of the Speed Tournament.

Zaria and Sol Ruca were chatting backstage. Sol was hyping up Zaria to win their upcoming match. Hank and Tank showed up saying that Sol and Zaria deserve to be tag champions. Both teams got hyped and shared a Honk Honk…[c]

John’s Thoughts: When comparing the two WWE time limit championships, the Speed title has definitely been built better than the Heritage title (which I hope is still dead with the fishes? I hope Penn and Teller don’t teleport it again). It’s a harmless 3 minutes and offers something different with the wrestlers moving at a different and rushed pace. Let’s see if they can get those titles going outside of Twitter (did their Twitter TV deal die or something?). What I do hope even more gets to WWE television is the “Nattie Neidhart” which has been very cool! Sadly, unless you’re watching indie shows or AAA you won’t see it. We just get to see her alter-ego “Natalya” on WWE television.