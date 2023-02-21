02/21 Moore’s NXT audio review: Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, NXT Tag Champs Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams, NXT Tag Champs Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match, Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, and more (33:39)…

Click here for the February 21 NXT TV audio review.

