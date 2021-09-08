AEW All Out poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 87 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 8 percent of the vote.

-68 percent of our voters gave The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles the best match of the night honors. CM Punk vs. Darby Allin finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: This was a sensational show. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave it A grades in our AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members on Sunday. This might be a first, as I don’t know if we’ve unanimously given A grades to a pay-per-view event before. We were in unison with the voters in that we all agreed that the cage match was the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.