NZO’s (f/k/a Enzo Armore) first MLW match announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce NZO’s first match at the November 6 event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced nZo vs. Matt Cross for War Chamber, Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The “Real 1” is coming to MLW and says he is coming for heads when he steps into the ring next Saturday in the historic 2300 Arena. Standing across from the “Certified G” will be one of the most experienced grapplers in Matt Cross.

With nZo putting in double sessions at his gym in New Jersey, the fighter/recording artist promises to make a statement in his debut.

Competing in 28 countries and claiming dozens of belts throughout his career, Matt Cross promises to put nZo in deep waters, relying on his his speed and aerial attacks. nZo isn’t backing down, readying to bring the fight Cross.

Will Cross clinch a victory and play spoiler to nZo’s much talked about debut? Will nZo stamp his first “W” in MLW and fast track himself into title contention?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.

CARD WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon) OPERA CUP FINALS Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ??? LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide nZo vs. Matt Cross Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax) Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: It will be very interesting to see how the Philly crowd reacts to the MLW debut of NZO. Dot Net’s own Colin McGuire is planning to attend the event, so we should have a full report on the taping.