NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “The Dyad” Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

-The tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship begins

Powell’s POV: Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday’s show. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).