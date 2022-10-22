10/22 Moore’s NXT Halloween Havoc audio review: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant North American Title, Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT Halloween Havoc event: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant North American Title, Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match, and more (50:04)…

Click here for the October 22 NXT Halloween Havoc audio review.

