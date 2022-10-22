NXT Halloween Havoc Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 22, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Halloween Havoc Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Halloween Havoc Poll – Vote for the best match Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Championship Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt halloween havocwwe
Be the first to comment