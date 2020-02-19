Impact Wrestling announces the signing of a wrestler who was scouted by Cody earlier in the day

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the signing of Chris Bey on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: The timing is interesting in that Cody stated during his AEW media call on Tuesday that he was scouting Bey via YouTube. Cody added that it hadn’t reached the point of AEW reaching out to Bey. It won’t be happening now, as Impact announced the signing of Bey later that night.



