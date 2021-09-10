Al Snow saves a child

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE star Al Snow saved the life of a child by pulling him from an ocean riptide in Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida. Snow told TMZ that he heard the child screaming and knew the lifeguard would not make it to him in time. “I made it, thank God,” Snow said. “And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Hats off to Snow, who currently runs Ohio Valley Wrestling. Snow also spoke with TMZ about how the incident caused him to remember Shad Gaspard, who tragically drown after saving his son from drowning.