What's happening...

Al Snow saves a child

September 10, 2021

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE star Al Snow saved the life of a child by pulling him from an ocean riptide in Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida. Snow told TMZ that he heard the child screaming and knew the lifeguard would not make it to him in time. “I made it, thank God,” Snow said. “And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea. That would have been it.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Hats off to Snow, who currently runs Ohio Valley Wrestling. Snow also spoke with TMZ about how the incident caused him to remember Shad Gaspard, who tragically drown after saving his son from drowning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.