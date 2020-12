CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre as top acts, NXT Takeover, the revamped ROH TV show, the return of MLW, Impact Wrestling, NXT vs. AEW Dynamite ratings, and more…

Click here for the December 2 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.