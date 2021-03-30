WrestleMania 37 lineup: A dozen matches announced for the two-day event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for night one of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny.

-Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

The following matches are advertised for night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, April 11.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the steel cage to the Shane vs. Strowman match, and officially added the U.S. Title match during Monday’s Raw. WWE will have 25,000 fans in attendance each night in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. They will have safety protocols that include social distancing and mask requirements. Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as hosts of the event. WWE is listing a 7CT/8ET main show start time for each night, which is an hour later than usual. The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States.