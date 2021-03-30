WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing inductee

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that William Shatner will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. Read the official announcement at WWE.com. The ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 on Peacock in the United States.

Powell’s POV: The 90 year-old Shatner delivered the induction speech for Jerry Lawler during the 2007 ceremony. He has also made additional appearances for WWE over the years. It’s the celebrity wing, so why not include Captain Kirk?