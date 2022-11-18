What's happening...

WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The latest card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

November 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

-“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a WarGames match

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and one TBA vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: The men’s WarGames match was made official on Smackdown. Rhea Ripley will face Asuka in a WarGames advantage match on Monday’s Raw, and Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on Smackdown in the other WarGames advantage match. They are building toward a Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight match, but it has not been officially announced for Survivor Series WarGames.

