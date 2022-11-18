AEW Full Gear pre-show matches announced (updated)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show.

-Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in an AEW Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, and Nick Comoroto

Powell’s POV: The Kingston vs. Akiyama match was announced after the live Rampage. The winner of the Starks vs. Cage match will face Ethan Page in finals on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Join me for my live review of the Full Gear pre-show on Saturday at 6CT/7ET, and the main card beginning at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of Full Gear for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).