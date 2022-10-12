AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s debut in Canada

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus

-Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

-Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum (Friday’s Rampage will be taped in the same venue on Thursday night). Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).