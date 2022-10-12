NXT Halloween Havoc lineup: Six matches set for the Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc event that will be held on Saturday, October 22 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship

-Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match

-Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match

-Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match

Powell’s POV: Frazer defeated Axiom in their best of three series to qualify for the ladder match. It’s a solid lineup on paper thus far, and it remains to be seen how many additional matches will be announced. The event will stream on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally.