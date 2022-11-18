Impact Wrestling Over Drive results: Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockouts Standing match for the Knockouts Title, Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus for the vacant X Division Title, Bully Ray vs. Moose in a tables match

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Impact Wrestling Over Drive

Louisville, Kentucky at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Streamed November 18, 2022 on Impact Plus and FITE.TV

Impact Wrestling Over Drive Pre-Show

1. Rich Swann beat Kenny King, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jason Hotch, and Mike Bailey in a six-way. Swann pinned Hotch to win the match.

2. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Team Titles.

Impact Wrestling Over Drive Main Card

1. Bully Ray beat Moose in a tables match.

2. “The Death Dollz” Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie (w/Rosemary) beat Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

3. Mickie James beat Taylor Wilde. Deonna Purrazzo confronted James after the match and said she is looking to end the career of James.

4. Heath and Rhino defeated Matt Cardona and Brian Myers for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

5. Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus (w/Crazzy Steve) to win the tournament for the vacant X Division Championship.

6. Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockouts Standing match to retain the Knockouts Championship

7. Josh Alexander defeated Frankie Kazarian to retain the Impact World Championship. After the match, Bully Ray challenged Alexander to face him in a championship match at the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view (on January 13 in Atlanta).