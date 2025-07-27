What's happening...

WWE LFG on A&E tonight

July 27, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE LFG’s sixth episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Out of Your Comfort Zone” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: The Future Greats are tested like never before. Dani faces off against both Summer and her mom, Haze goes heel against a nicer P Nasty, and the main event ends with Drake and Elijah coming to blows backstage.”

