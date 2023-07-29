Rey Mysterio injury update following match stoppage on WWE Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mysterio suffered a suspected concussion during his match with Santos Escobar during Friday’s WWE Smackdown, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The report adds that Escobar was the planned match winner.

Mysterio was injured when he took a suicide dive from Escobar. Rey’s head snapped back, but it did not appear to hit the ground. The match was stopped and Mysterio was tended to during a commercial break. Escobar was declared the winner via medical stoppage. Mysterio was able to stand up and hug Escobar after the match was called off.

Powell’s POV: So much for my guess that this was a planned finish. More importantly, here’s wishing Rey the best.