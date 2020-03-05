AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Ortiz.

-MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express.

-The in-ring debut of “Death Triangle” Pac, Pentagon, Fenix.

-The announcement of the rules for the Blood & Guts match.

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts match is AEW’s version of WarGames and will be held at the March 25 Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs Wednesday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

