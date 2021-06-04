NWA PPV, WWE Smackdown, AEW Dynamite, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Riho, John Silver, Mikey Whipwreck, Jazzy Gabert, Joe Malenko, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view will stream live on Sunday from Atlanta, Georgia at GPG Studios. The show is headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Championship. If all goes according to plan, I will have a live review of the show as it airs on FITE TV.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-AEW Dynamite airs tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My Dot Net Members’ audio review will be delayed until Saturday due to Smackdown and Dynamite airing back to back.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) is 65.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) is 48.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) is 39.

-John Silver is 31.

-Riho (Riho Hime) is 24.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999 due to complications from diabetes.