AEW Dynamite results (9/24): Barnett’s live review of Tony Khan’s announcement, three world championship matches

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 311)

September 24, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Petersen Events Center

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

Excalibur opened the show and announce Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship, an FTR promo, The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family, and Hangman Adam Page vs. Lee Moriarty. We then got a backstage promo from Hangman. He praised Kyle Fletcher for pushing him to his limit, but said he was still the AEW World Champion. Hangman then told Kyle he would be paying attention and told him not to disappoint him in the future. He then praised Lee Moriarty as the best wrestler this city has to offer, and said he needed to bring his A game tonight because they were fighting for the biggest prize in professional wrestling.

In the arena, GOA made their entrance accompanied by Ricochet. A picture in picture promo aired where Ricochet said they were in demand so they could make demands. He said they did exactly what they said they would do at All Out, and they were going to go for the Trios Titles, but Tony Khan gave them a tag title shot since Shibata is not cleared to wrestle. Brody King and Bandido “Brodido” made their ring entrance while footage aired of their ladder match at All Out.

1. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun “The Gates of Agony” vs. Brody King and Bandido “Brodido” for the AEW Tag Team Championships: Bandido and Toa Liona started the match. Liona used his power advantage to ground Bandido early on with strikes, and then tagged in Kaun. Bandido and Kaun engaged in a chop battle. Kaun avoided a press slam and delivered a hard right hand. He then delivered a vertical suplex and a scoop slam before tagging Liona back into the match.

Liona entered and delivered two more scoop slams. Brody King watched helplessly as Liona and Kaun made quick tags to isolate Bandido. He slipped between the two of them and tagged in Brody King. He entered the match and traded heavy strikes with both Kaun and Liona. He ran Liona into the ring post and then delivered a big lariat to Kaun for a two count.

Kaun battled with King in the corner and left him hanging from the top turnbuckle. Liona came in from out of frame to deliver a spear to an upside down Brodie King. Kaun and Liona continued to make quick tags and isolate their opponents…[c]

GoA continued to double team Brodie King in their corner, and then Kaun knocked Bandido off the apron. King managed to avoid a lariat and splash both Lion and Kaun in the corner, but Bandido wasn’t there for the tag. King landed a cannonball in the corner, and then made a tag to the returning Bandido. He landed a hard kick on Kaun and avoided some strikes from Liona. Bandido ended up sending Liona to the ground propped up against the turnbuckle, and press slammed Kaun into him. He then got a near fall on Liona.

Bandido went for a 21 Plex, but Liona avoided it and started to isolate and double team Bandido again. They set up for a double superplex, but Brodie King snuck in the back door and delivered a back suplex to both men off the second turnbuckle. Liona and King brawled on the floor, and Liona dumped him into the timekeeper’s area. Ricochet tried to intervene with a chair and got ejected from the match. GoA spiked Bandido with a double spinebuster, but King returned to the ring to break up the fall.

King then sent Liona to ringside and performed a suicide dive on him. Bandido then delivered a 21 Plex to Kaun and got the win.

Brodido defeated GoA at 15:02

Brodido celebrated after the match. Alicia Atout then interviewed The Conglomeration. Mark Briscoe complimented Don Callis for sending their heavy hitters after them, and said they would whip some Don Callis Family ass tonight. She asked who their partner would be tonight, and Briscoe said she wouldn’t be able to squeeze the secret out of him. He then decided he needed to put on his shades. The announce team played up the mystery even though it’s very obviously Orange Cassidy. Hangman vs. Lee Moriarty is up next…[c]

My Take: A well worked opener, but it suffered slightly because I never really bought into the near falls. Brodido and GoA work reasonably well together but Brodido tends to shine a bit brighter against smaller opponents thus far. Maybe they could revisit this later with a stronger story and the match would have the juice.

Backstage, Kris Statlander was interviewed. She said she likes Mina Shirakawa, but maybe not in the same way as Toni Storm. Renee then asked her what her relationship was with the Death Riders, and she responded that “Things can move really fast when you make decisions.”

In the arena, Hangman Page made his entrance for the next match, followed by Lee Moriarty. A video package aired for Lee Moriarty that was a highlight reel of his run with the ROH Pure Title.

2. Lee Moriarty vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship: Hangman offered a handshake and Moriarty took him up on it. They worked through some mat wrestling sequences early on with Moriarty getting the better of it. They then grappled and Hangman forced Moriarty into a back bridge. Moriarty fought back to his feet and backed Hangman into the corner before performing a back elbow. The pace picked up briefly as Moriarty started running the ropes. Page caught him with a big boot to end the sequence…[c]

Moriarty landed a springboard forearm strike and covered for a two count. He then delivered a series of boots, but Hangman just fired up. Hangman delivered some right hands followed by a back body drop. He followed up with a fallaway slam and a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Hangman caught Moriarty in position for a Dead Eye, but it was reversed into a submission. Moriarty transitioned into a Border City Stretch, but Hangman powered to his feet and hit a huge lariat. He then followed up with a Deadeye and got the win.

Hangman Page defeated Lee Moriarty at 9:55

After the match, Hangman Page stood tall in the ring and held up his title for the crowd. We then got some footage from backstage after All Out. Adam Copeland told Christian that he can’t keep doing this to his family. He told him he had to go, and he wasn’t sure he would come back. Christian said he didn’t have any family left, and he should go take care of his. Copeland told him he did have family, and shook his hand. FTR is up next…[c]

My Take: No mystery about that one, but it was nice to see Lee Moriarty on Dynamite regardless.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring and invited FTR and Big Stoke to the ring. He told FTR once they got into the ring that the piledriver they delivered to Beth Copeland was the worst thing he’s ever seen in an AEW ring. Cash Wheeler grabbed the microphone and said their actions at All Out kept them up at night, and it was not their intention. He said they planned on putting Copeland out of his misery and going after the Tag Team Championships, but instead he had to bring his wife and childhood friends into it. They blamed him for their actions and said he brought it upon himself.

Big Stoke got on the microphone and said Beth’s spear didn’t even hurt, and he wasn’t even going up the ramp to attack her anyway. He called FTR the best tag team of all time, and the worst part of it is that she doesn’t even work here. Dax then refused to apologize to Copeland for dropping him on his broken neck, and for rattling Christian’s CTE riddled brain. He then addressed Beth, and said he thought he was attacking Copeland. He told her he’d never put his hands on a woman, but with her he uses that term very loosely.

Willow Nightingale then interrupted and walked out to the ring. She sarcastically told them that was a great apology. Maybe if they wrestled as well as they lied, they wouldn’t be there like this. Willow called Beth an inspiration and one of the reasons she’s a wrestler today. She said women like Beth are the reason she won the TBS Title and the Owen Cup, and why she doesn’t take shit from guys like them. Willow told them to look into the camera and try again or they could leave. Stokely tried to talk trash to Willow, but she immediately slapped him across the face.

Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight then entered the ring to prevent things from going sideways. FTR tried to get physical but got shut down with kicks from Bailey. FTR then bailed to the back. We then got a backstage promo after All Out from MJF. He griped about losing everything over the last year. MJF said Adam Cole broke his heart and he lost his title and everything along with it. He said he’s no longer MJF, he’s playing MJF and it has created doubt after doubt. MJF said guys like Ospreay and Hangman were in his dust and now he’s in theirs. He said he wouldn’t come back until he was the most dangerous he’s ever been, and when he comes back he would retake his spot at the top of pro wrestling and he would do it his way.

Back in the arena, Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero made their ring entrance accompanied by Don Callis, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer. Callis got on the microphone and said he was a world class painter along with leading the greatest faction in Professional Wrestling. He said he’s been working tirelessly over the last 6 days and 6 nights on his masterpiece, and then instructed guys from the back to roll it out. He had them unveil the painting, but it was Orange Cassidy under a red cloth.

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Hologram made their way out to the ring and a brawl started. The Conglomeration members took control quickly and Orange Cassidy dove onto Hecichero and Takeshita on the floor. Cassidy rolled Hecichero into the ring and the bell run.

3. Orange Cassidy, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe “The Conglomeration vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero “The Don Callis Family”: Briscoe and Cassidy took turns landing strikes on Hecichero early on. Hologram tagged into the match and Hecichero was able to take control with a knee strike and a scoop slam. He then landed a reverse Monkey Flip into a choke, followed by a spin out fireman’s carry into a cutter a moment later…[c]

My Take: Willow confronting FTR was the most interesting thing she’s done in ages. It’s good to see Orange Cassidy back as well. Pac and Orange Cassidy coming back helps soften the blow of some of the other injuries the roster is currently battling with.

Hologram remained cut off from his partners and struggled to create space. Takeshita attempted a suplex but got tossed out of the ring by a tijeras. Hologram managed to tag Mark Briscoe, and Okada also entered the match. Briscoe landed some strikes and a fisherman’s buster for a two count. He followed up with a lariat and then tagged in Orange Cassidy. He gave Okada a hug, which got some laughs. Takeshita and Okada worked together as Okada delivered a backbreaker.

Takeshita and Okada were at odds a moment later after a collision, but Orange Cassidy performed some light kicks to lighten the mood. Hechicero delivered a Mad Scientist Bomb to Cassidy. Thing started to break down as rapid fire offense kicked in. After a series of reversals, Takeshita spiked Hologram with a piledriver. Hologram fired back with a Destroyer. Orange Cassidy delivered an Orange Punch on Hechicero, and Hologram followed up with a Portal Bomb for the win.

The Conglomeration defeated The Don Callis Family at 10:38

After the match, Kyle Fletcher interrupted the proceedings. He said on Saturday, he proved he belonged in the Main Event and the tippy top of the industry. Fletcher said he might not have won that night, but he would be very soon. He then said Hangman was right about one thing, which is that the next day was the worst he ever felt. Then, he remembered who he was, which is the greatest TNT Champion of all time. Fletcher then turned his attention to Hologram, and called out his winning streak.

He said he was 34 and scared of Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher said his streak is only as long as it is because he’s never faced him, and challenged him to a match next week that was Title vs. Streak. He said when he ends his streak, he will have to say his full name. Backstage, Mina Shirakawa was interviewed by Renee Paquette. She said she hadn’t hear from Toni Storm and was worried about her. Mina said they had promised to love and fight hard, and tonight she would fight for Toni and herself to win the AEW Women’s Championship.

My Take: Pretty straightforward match with the only guy who might have been expected to lose from the Callis Family taking the pin in Orange Cassidy’s return match. A future Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher match would be a ton of fun if they tell a decent story along with it.

Claudio Castagnoli made his ring entrance for the next match. He was followed by Powerhouse Hobbs, who entered through the crowd.

4. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs: The match began with Hobbs jumping the gun and laying into Claudio with strikes immediately. He followed up with a couple of scoop slams. Claudio replied with a back suplex, but Hobbs was up to his feet immediately. Hobbs delivered three more body slams. Claudio grabbed a hold of Hobbs to slow him down, and then spilled out to the floor. They battled back and forth in front of the commentary table. Hobbs charged at Claudio as he lay near the steps, but Claudi moved and Hobbs collided with the steps.

Claudio then delivered a pair of suplexes onto the barricade…[c]

Hobbs grimaced in pain as Claudio delivered a gutwrench suplex. Hobbs got to his feet and traded heavy strikes with Claudio again, and got the better of it before landing a big lariat in the corner. Claudio fired back with an uppercut, and placed Hobbs on the turnbuckle. He then delivered an impressive Superplex and covered for a near fall. Hobbs refused to go away and replied with more body slams. Claudio attempted to fire up with some elbows and lariats, but Hobbs ate them and delivered a lariat and sent Claudio out of his shows.

Pac showed up and created a distraction. Claudio used the distraction to roll up Hobbs and steal a victory.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Powerhouse Hobbs at 11:38

After the match, Samoa Joe ran down to even the odds, but Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia showed up to tilt the scales again. Hangman Page then ran down and cleaned house on the heels and sent them retreating to the back. Tony Khan’s Important Announcement is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid big beef sirloin sonsabitches style match. Not a technical master piece but both guys got a chance to show off impressive power. It was good to see Hangman get involved when other babyfaces are being outnumbered and jumped. It always seems odd when heels get away with those four or five on two beatdowns without encountering more resistance.

Tony Khan’s special announcement was a Women’s World Tag Team Titles. He said he was very proud of the Women’s Division in 2025 and said they would be crowning the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions very soon. Renee Young revealed the new Title Belts standing out near the ring. We then got ring announcements for the Main Event between Mina Shirakawa and Kris Statlander.

My Take: Will Mercedes Mone capture yet another title belt? Honestly, I think the Women’s Division could use more character development, and maybe these titles will be a conduit for that. If it just becomes yet another set of titles that fade into the background, then it’ll be bummer.