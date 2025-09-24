AEW All Out poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER READER POLLS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

-The best match of the night honors went to Hangman Page vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, which earned 42 percent of the vote. Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada for the AEW Unified Championship finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B grades in our AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members on Saturday night. We both took it down a notch due the show needlessly long show length. The 2024 All Out finished with an A grade from 36 percent of our voters. The 2023 All Out received an A grade from 42 percent of the voters. The 2022 All Out received a B grade from 38 percent of the voters. The 2021 All Out was given an A grade from 87 percent of the voters (and was a rare event that Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, and I all gave a A grades to). Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.